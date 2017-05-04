The Weeknd announces an 8-city global pop-up collection for the release of Starboy 2017 Capsule. The retail event will take place this Friday, May 5th through Sunday, May 7th with partners Patron of the New, New York; 424 of Fairfax, Los Angeles, CA; RSVP Gallery, Chicago, The Webster in Miami and Houston, the Nomad in Toronto, Roden Gray in Vancouver; and Rooney in Montreal.

Each store will carry the Starboy 2017 Limited Capsule Collection along with limited edition designs exclusive to that city. Styles include t-shirts, hoodies, bombers, denim jackets, hats and more.