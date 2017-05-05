Edward Crawford, the subject of an iconic photo taken during protests in Ferguson, Missouri has been found dead.

According to the St. Louis’s Post-Dispatch, which won a Pulitzer Prize for reporting that contained the image of Crawford, the activist reportedly died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The photo that went viral in 2014 showed him lobbing a burning tear gas canister. While it was often reported that he was throwing it back at cops, Crawford remained adamant that he was throwing it away from children in the area. He was cited for interfering with a police officer and assault. There had been a court date set for later this month, for those citations.

Crawford is being remembered today on social media by Missouri State Senator Maria Chappelle-Nadal, Post-Dispatch photojournalist Robert Cohen, and many other activists.