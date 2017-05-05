French Montana is spreading his philanthropic wings with his latest venture to support expecting mothers in Uganda.

According to reports, Montana has pledged $100,000 to help support the expansion of Suubi “Hope” Health Center in rural Budondo, Uganda.

Further supporting the cause, he is also partnering with Mama Hope, a U.S.-based NGO focused on supporting communities in Sub-Saharan Africa and across the globe, to launch an online fundraiser campaign around his viral #UnforgettableDanceChallenge to raise funds to help pay for the build of the maternity ward, ambulances, premature incubators, cribs and a blood bank for the community of Suubi.

French found the inspiration for his “Unforgettable” music video after watching a dance video of Uganda’s Triplets Ghetto Kids on Youtube, inspiring him to visit Africa to witness their moves up close and personal. While there, he was completely moved and energized by them as they showed him around their village, so much so that he filmed the video for “Unforgettable” at the location.

During his visit, French visited the Suubi Health Center, a maternity and child health clinic serving a population of 56,000 people. The founders and the community shared with him about their basic healthcare challenges for new moms and babies. The clinic trains female health workers in preventative medicine to ensure women are educated and have access to basic health care.

The viral #UnforgettableDanceChallenge video is a call to action to raise awareness for the needs of Suubi and the people of Uganda, and now has over 25 Million Views on Youtube, featuring videos by Diddy, Swizz Beatz, DJ Khaled, Travis Scott and Drake posting their challenge videos. There are currently over 45K challenges across Instagram and Musical.ly.

If you would like to donate to the foundation, the log on with social using #UnforgettableDanceChallenge and visit the website here.

Check out the video below.