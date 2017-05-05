In a forty minute Instagram Live post, Funkmaster Flex revisits the touchy Tupac discussion, where he addresses the critics who questioned why he waited until 20 years after Pac’s passing to speak on what really happened to cause the demise of two of the greatest emcees the game has known.

After calling on a couple of notable observers (Ed Lover and DJ Mister Cee), Flex responds to all who had a problem with his previous IG Live discussion, including T.I., who claimed Flex “broke the G-Code”.

32 minutes in, Flex began to get emotional, making the claim that the Notorious B.I.G was killed because Tupac Shakur never cleared the air about who really shot him in Quad Studios Taft night in 1994.