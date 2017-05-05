Future shares a video for “Mask Off,” the hit single from his new self-titled album. The music video is directed by Colin Tilley and stars Amber Rose. The video begins with a convenience store robbery. From there, Future and Amber Rose drive through. The fiery video aesthetic captures Future in a dark and murky scene, with flames trash cans in the backdrop. Along with a snake, multiple flute players also make an appearance along with a huge riot.

The “Mask Off” visual follows a recent clip for “Use Me,” which appeared on the FUTURE follow-up HNDRXX. FUTURE and HNDRXX both topped the Billboard 200 chart, making Future the first artist in history to have two different albums chart at No. 1 in two consecutive weeks. Take a look at the video below: