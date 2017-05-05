Kendrick Lamar, who just dropped his fourth album DAMN. last month, has been reaping the rewards of the critically acclaimed project, which has spent two weeks (so far) at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and dominated the Billboard Hot 100 with the single “Humble,” which hit No. 1 last week. Now the hip-hop innovator has even more to celebrate: His latest LP has been certified platinum by the RIAA.

Kendrick’s label, Interscope Records, posted the platinum announcement on social media — which means Damn. has earned 1 million equivalent album units — along with a clear message: “Damn. Is now PLATINUM.”

DAMN. has had the biggest week for an album of 2017 (so far), earning 603,000 equivalent album units in its first week.