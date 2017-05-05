The Supreme x Nike Air More Uptempo are considered the hottest sneakers of the year yet it’s now receiving a customer complaint. Unfortunately, the highly dissapointed customer (@remzashoedle) shared with Instagram how horrible his product actually came in.

The customer shows the moldy red/white sneaker close up in his hand with a suiting caption.

“When you think you got a dope pick up but turns out your sh*t is thrashed even before you can take em out the box.”

The shoe was overall covered with mold and fungus visual on the outer side. It is believed the shoes were stored in a damp box and the customer wants Nike and Supreme to be accountable – after tagging the brands on social media. Supreme has yet to acknowledge the situation.