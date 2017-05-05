Lil Yachty & Friends come through with the perfect visual for the kids just in time for high school prom season. “Bring it back” is a single from his upcoming debut album, Teenage Emotions.

The track itself is heavily auto-tuned over an 80’s inspired punk instrumental. The visual is colorful and vintage-styled mirroring the image of an actual 1980’s Back To the Future themed prom. In the end he actually pulls off in the Back To the Future movie looking whip!

Check out the full visual for yourself as it takes you back to your childhood teenage essence.