Logic Dropped New Album Overnight And You Should Listen To It

After almost two-year hiatus, Logic is now back with a new album. Everybody, the follow-up to The Incredible True Story dropped overnight and is now available to stream across all platforms.

On the album, the 27-year-old dives into his life experiences as a biracial artist, his political views and his troubled background. Among features on the album you’ll find names such as Killer Mike, Alessia Cara, Khalid and Public Enemy’s Chuck D.

Stream Everybody below: