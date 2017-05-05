Today in Source News Flash: Overnight, Logic released his new album, which is now available for streaming and you can listen to it here. Kendrick Lamar’s success doesn’t stop, his most recent DAMN. reached platinum status in less than a month since its release. Lil Yachty just dropped a video for his single “Bring It Back” and on top of that announced that he’s going on tour. The North American tour starts on August 11 in Dallas, and goes through October 20, when it ends in Atlanta.

Updated Tour Flierrrr pic.twitter.com/lp3eSixHy3 — lil boat kot* (@lilyachty) May 5, 2017

Today at 12PM PST/ 3PM EST Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West will be making their children’s clothing line available for purchase.

Our kids line https://t.co/BlGB6KQnnV drops tomorrow at 12 noon PST. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 4, 2017

On May 19 Nike will be releasing a new look on their Air Max Plus, the shiny gold upper comes in a patent leather and mesh mix, accented by elements of black on the laces and outsole alongside a “University Red” swoosh.

Yesterday, the House GOP passed the bill to repeal Obamacare. Now, the vote will go into Senate.

NBA Playoffs: Golden State Warriors lead 2–0 in Western Conference semifinals, won against Utah Jazz 115–104.

