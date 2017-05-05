The San Diego police continues to investigate the La Jolla pool party shooting. According to reports he supposedly told the White guests that they could either leave or stay and die. Many are frustrated about the police ignoring that this was a hate crime.

Peter Selis was the suspect in the pool shooting last Sunday [April 30th]. He started firing shots at the guests while seated drinking beer. A woman by the name of Monique Clark died from the incident, and six other guests were injured. The police first reported that all victims were Black and Hispanic until adding a white woman to the list.

“We have zero information that this was racially motivated,” Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman said.

Police however claim that the suspects actions were cause by a relationship breakup. It is alleged that the shooter called his ex-girlfriend during the incident.

The police labeled this as a “spontaneous act of violence.” Yet new claims are suggesting that police consider this was a race-related shooting. According to Kaela Wong who hid during the act, she said she heard Selis threaten a white women who tried helping a victim.

“You can either leave or you can stay here and die.”

The police department has still yet to acknowledge the race factor in this case.