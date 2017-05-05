A$AP Rocky and Guess collaborate again presenting a third collection. This summer they created the perfect casual apparel and lady’s swim swear assortment. Inspired by vintage Guess, the capsule is called “Ice Cream and Cotton Candy.”

This collection highlights the signature stripes and clean pastel palette specifically for women. Rocky’s vision is inspired by his childhood memories of the brand modernized with new color ways and his personal taste. The items are priced from $39 to $148 USD and can be found here.