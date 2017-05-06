Sneakerheads are in for a great release week as the Air Jordan 4 ‘Pure Money’ are set to release at retailers worldwide on May 13th. If you can’t wait until the 13th you have an opportunity to purchase the kicks now at Stadium Goods at a set price of $190. The kicks come decked out in an all-white colorway that features chrome accents hinted throughout. The Pure Money 4 was first introduced to the masses in 2005. The shoes were last released in 2010 with minimum changes. Don’t miss out on this opportunity as Stadium Goods is giving everyone a chance to purchase early.

Check out images of the Air Jordan 4 ‘Pure Money’ in the gallery below. Good Luck on the mission on getting your hands on these babies.

Kick’d Out Release Info

The Air Jordan 4 ‘Pure Money’

Release Date: May 13th, 20017

Price At Stadium Goods: $190