Have father and son reconciled their differences?

Courtesy of Birdman’s Instagram account, Lil Wayne was seen posing for pics with Cash Money CEO and co-founder Bryan “Birdman” Williams on Friday night. Headlining for the Rolling Loud Festival, Wayne was in Miami, Florida and somehow made it onto Birdman’s feed posing with two of his children, Bria and Bryan Jr. Both photos were captioned with the hashtags, “#4L” and “#BLOODLOVE.” Now we shouldn’t blow anything out of proportion assuming that these were innocent pics and just because Wayne and Birdman are in pretty nasty lawsuit situation, doesn’t mean Wayne can’t show his siblings love.

#4L #BLIOODLOVE A post shared by Birdman5star (@birdman5star) on May 5, 2017 at 8:58pm PDT

#4L #BLOODLOVE A post shared by Birdman5star (@birdman5star) on May 5, 2017 at 9:20pm PDT

Fans have witnesses Wayne throwing the F bomb at his former label on countless occasions, most recently, on stage in Oklahoma City last week. “F*** Cash Money. It’s the Roc!” the rapper said after bringing Russel Westbrook on stage. Receiving statements from both Birdman and Wayne on the 2017 release of Tha Carter V tells us little to no information as to the state of the ongoing lawsuit battle and whether either party will make a move in the completion of the album process. Some fans may take those photos on Birdman’s feed as a sign that good things are about to happen while on the other hand, this could just be a special family moment between siblings.