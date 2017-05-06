After months of teasing new music on Instagram, Meek Mill finally released the “free pack” as promised last week.

This “free pack” was a three-track mixtape titled Meekend Music. Young Thug and A$AP Ferg are featured on the project. Honorable C Note, Maaly Raw and Murda, and Stoopid handled production for the project.

The “Litty Again” rapper kept good on his word with the new heat on his 30th birthday today [May 6th], and its been a while since we’ve heard new music from Meek.

Enjoy Meekend Music below.

Meek Mill – Meekend Music