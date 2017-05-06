Real Squad 215 music group is known for being the quintessential face of hip hop. There new mixtape “Where It All Started”, definitely says it all. This group consist of 3 upcoming rappers/brothers, who grew up in the rough streets of Philly. Through hip hop they look to make it strong impact in the world and escape living their past. On this mixtape you can expect to hear their story about how they went from being Trappers to becoming Philadelphia “Turn Up Kings”.

Real Squad 215 have created a huge buzz throughout the years, leading them straight to the doors of some of the top record label doors. Vellcrow, T-Jizzle, and Young Levi’s energy and passion for music definitely shows in their stage presence, which is one the biggest reasons why promoters, DJ’s, A&R’s, managers, radio hosts, and bloggers want to get down with the movement. Artists like Rich The Kid cosigns their movement and collaborates on tracks with them.

After listening to Real Squad 215 mixtape, It is profound that they lyrically have what it takes to change the game. They definitely brought balance to the culture with this one. It’s very rare to come across a body of work, where everything we have suffered from as a people was addressed. Real Squad 215 let it be known that although most of the people that got caught in street life doesn’t mean that they wanted to. The mission has always been to dream big, work hard, and change the circumstances of our living conditions, so if your a fan of hip hop, this mixtape is a must cop.

Download “Where It All Started” On Tidal Today: https://listen.tidal.com/album/70049061