Puma held a press event this past Thursday (May 4th) as they presented a new footwear technology that allows you to customize the function of your sneaker laces. Guest included none other than reggaeton Artist Yandel, Olympic Gold Medalist Usain Bolt, New York Red Bulls striker Bradley Wright- Phillips, Miami’s own Host YesJuelz and many others helped introduce the crowd to a brand new lacing system. Puma is revamping the way athletes and sneakerheads lace up their shoes with the NETFIT lacing system that allows you to tie your shoes as many times as you desire. Invitees were given a chance to try the new NetFit kicks and lace them up in the lace lab after the event introduction.

Global Marketing Director of PUMA, Adam Petrick, stated: “Our goal at PUMA is to constantly push the design of sports products forward in unique and innovative ways. NETFIT certainly does that – it’s a performance innovation that allows for athletes at every level and across a range of sports to create their own, perfectly customized fit. But maybe even more exciting are the opportunities for creativity – anyone can use laces of different colors, widths, lengths and styles to create a personal expression for each individual taste. With NETFIT, we’re bringing fashion and style to the world of Sports in a way that is uniquely PUMA.”

You can purchase a pair of kicks with the NETFIT technology as more will release throughout the month. Now available at http://us.puma.com/en_US/netfit.