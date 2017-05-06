Yesterday [May 5, 2017] marked the inception of arguably the biggest Hip-Hop festival in the land.

Festival-goers filed in to Miami’s Bayfront Park by the tens of thousands to see their favorite acts live at Day 1 of Dope Entertainment’s Rolling Loud Festival.

Split between two stages, headliners on Friday included Kembe X, The Underachievers, Curren$y, Flatbush Zombies, Mac Miller, Lil Yachty, and closing out at both of their stages respectively, Lil Wayne and A$AP Rocky.

With set times overlapping throughout the show, fans made mass treks between stages in an effort to catch as many artists as possible.

The task didn’t prove to be too difficult as an overarching theme of comraderie between headliners prevailed as they invited each other and some friends to join them during their set times.

Prime examples include The Underachievers making their way to the Flatbush Zombies’ performance following their own, Lil Wayne inviting fellow rapper Cash Money Records president Mack Maine onstage, and A$AP Rocky bringing out Lil Yachty, XXXTENTACION, and all of A$AP Mob to energize the crowd at the night’s end.

“It’s beautiful man,” Rolling Loud co-creator Tariq Cherif tells us during a sit down ahead of the festival. (Full interview to be released soon). “I see a lot of eyes on us, and they’re expecting–it’s a Hip-Hop show–they’re expecting violence and all this stuff…but, it brings people together like no other.”

Check out the photo gallery below to relive Day 1 of Rolling Loud.