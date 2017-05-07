Childish Gambino now has a third platinum single. “Redbone” the second single from Gambino’s third studio album, Awaken, My Love! was certified platinum by the RIAA. Peaking at no. 45 on the Hot 100, this makes “Redbone” his highest charting song to date. Gambino’s 2011 single “Heartbeat” and 2013 single “3005” both were just certified in the last 8 months. Not to mention, “Redbone” is featured in Jordan Peel’s break-out film, Get Out! where the song was able to reach a wider audience. Congrats to Childish Gambino on his success.

After Gambino praised Migos during his Golden Globes acceptance speech for his FX series “Atlanta”, Gambino met up with the group last week in London. Although both sides have discussed collaborating musically, Gambino whose real name is Donald Glover has been focusing on his acting career being cast in the new Star Wars film as well as voicing Simba in an upcoming Lion King Remake. We hope both parties can make time to team up and make some music. In the meantime, check out Gambino perform “Redbone” on The Tonight Show below.