It looks like Telemundo and Univision are at it again. Luis Miguel’s life story is now set to appear on both networks—however only Telemundo’s series has the legal permission from El Sol de México himself.

“I am ready to revisit my past and its many aspects that have sparked so much curiosity and speculation,” Miguel said in a statement, “People will travel alongside with me through a surprising, unexpected and emotional journey that has shaped the artist and the person that I am today.”

The debacle started like this: Miguel gave MGM the life rights to portray his rise in Latin pop music. MGM had yet to select a television network where the show would air. Soon after, Univision announced that a second series on the artist was in the works by their network. And last week, MGM officially made a deal with NBCUniversal’s Telemundo.

“Luis Miguel” on Telemundo will be to be the first scripted project geared towards the U.S. Hispanic market for MGM’s Gato Grande Productions. Even through it’s up against Telemundo’s top competition, Univision, MGM does exclusively have the rights from Miguel—making their series officially authorized. Biographical television series and films given permission and/or made with their subjects’ involvement tend to hold unique perspectives and previously undisclosed information. They also come off as more accurate and Miguel seems to agree. He said, “For decades I have been asked to tell my story, many have created their own versions, now I have decided to tell the true story of my life.”

Check out the trailer to “Luis Miguel” here.

Photo Credit: Gato Grande Productions