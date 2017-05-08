Port Arthur, Texas is the place to be from. They prodcuce the best in sports and entertainment too!

Pimp C, Bun B, Stephen Jackson, Jamaal Charles and Elandon Roberts all call that place home.

So does recent NFL Draft pick, Jhajuan Seales out of Oklahoma State.

Seales caught 37 passes for 615 yards and four touchdowns in his senior season.

“You know we breed a lot of athletes out of that area,” Seales said on Scoop B Radio Overtime. “To be doing something special for your community and then going back and everyone showing you love its a great thing.”

Seales was a high school teammate of Elandon Roberts. Now a member of Super Bowl Champion, New England Patriots, Roberts told Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson before last year’s NFL Draft, that he could see himself becoming the next Ray Lewis.

“One day in this NFL when I retire, I’m hoping to be on top of Ray Lewis. I actually watch them before every game,” he said. “It’s crazy because some of my teammates like William Jackson will say ‘man, who hit us with those Ray Lewis speeches, you be having me ready.’ Everything I say is really coming from me. They didn’t look at me like ‘he’s trying to be like Ray Lewis.’ They looked at me and said ‘this kid is really like this…this kid is crazy.”

Watching Roberts win a Super Bowl in his rookie year with New England was impressive to Seales. “It inspires me a lot,” Seales told Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson while on Scoop B Radio Overtime. “He went out in his first year and won a ring starting in games and got to start right away; it inspires me a lot to go and try and do the same thing.”

Click here to hear Jhajuan Seales’ chat on the podcast.

Seales caught 37 passes for 615 yards and four touchdowns in his senior season.