Centric & the producers of the new TV series “We Are The Joneses” celebrate the launch of their new show with cast members: world renowned plastic surgeon – Dr. Michael Jones and Emmy award journalist – Cathleen Trigg Jones.

The event will be held in Washington D.C. on May 11th. It will include a live taping, press screening, tasty treats and cocktails throughout the evening.

if you haven’t check it out yet find out more from the series here and watch every Saturday on Centric TV.