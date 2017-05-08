It was only a matter of time before Kanye West and Kim Kardashian launched their Kids Clothing line. Today, they’ve officially dropped Kids Supply, a collection of embroidered tees, hoodies, bomber jackets, hats, and a summer dress. The logo has been hand designed by Kanye himself. Scrawled on the front of the hats and on various other garments. Everything is inspired by Kardashian West’s hometown of Calabasas. There are more than 10 pieces in all and the accessible line ranges from $22 to $240; it’s available exclusively online.

Kardashian West has been teasing the new label for months now, posting sneak peeks on social media, like the snapshot of daughter North wearing a sequined yellow Kids Supply dress and an image of a small-size silk bomber with the word Calabasas stitched onto the back. The Kids Supply collection is bound to sell out fast, so all fashion conscious parents need to forward to the Kids Supply Online Store.

Scroll through the collection below.