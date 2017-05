Philly rapper Drama, whose name has been buzzing on the music scene, drops a new track “Ease Up” (RMX) featuring Jim Jones. The track is set to appear on his forthcoming mixtape, Live for Fats featuring Jim Jones, releasing today at 8:00 PM.

Drama also reveals the artwork and track listing for #L4F, with additional features from Kur, Lihtz Kamraz, and Young Chris.