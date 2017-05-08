Multiplatinum Memphis chart topper, Yo Gotti, announces the return of his annual “Yo Gotti & Friends Birthday Bash,” taking place on Thursday, June 29th. In partnership with WHRK 97.1, this is the 5th year for the highly anticipated concert. Previously, the line up included the best of the best of the hip- hop community. The “Yo Gotti & Friends Birthday Bash” stage has featured artists such as Nicki Minaj, Jeezy, Meek Mill, Nelly, August Alsina, Dej Loaf, Monica, Rich Homie Quan and more. This year’s line up will prove to be just as stellar.

“This is my way to give back to the city, by reaching out to some of my friends in the industry and bringing the biggest concert of the summer to my hometown. This will be the biggest concert yet. For the first time we will shut down the Fedex Forum Arena for ‘Birthday Bash 5.” Yo Gotti Said.

Devin Steel, Program director and on air DJ for the #1 Memphis station K97.1 added, “For the last 4 years we’ve created an unmatched partnership with Memphis #1 station K97 and Memphis #1 artist Yo Gotti. To grow and move to Fed Ex Forum is a huge testimony to Yo Gotti’s career and engagement with giving back to the city. The level of entertainment is competitive to any large Tour or festival. We’re happy to support and be a part of history and can’t wait to share a roster of talent for this year’s Bday Bash 5.”

For the first year, “Yo Gotti & Friends” Birthday Bash will be staged at the Fedex Forum in Memphis, TN. Doors open at 7PM CST.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 5th and will be available Fedex Forum box office, http://www.ticketmaster.com/event/1B0052A4E7365866 and all Ticket Master locations.