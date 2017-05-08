Spider-Man: Homecoming co-stars Zendaya and Tom Holland stepped up to the plate this week on Lip Sync Battle—before later debuting a preview of their new film at the MTV Movie & TV Awards [Sunday, May 7].

LL Cool J and Chrissy Teigen hosted the two on their Spike television show—awaiting the answer to who would reign supreme. Holland took that quite literally, capturing the Rihanna’s dance in the rain from the video for 2007’s “Umbrella.”

Then you have Zendaya’s spot-on Bruno Mars impression. The actress gave the crowd her take on “24K Magic” in true Mars fashion. Her other outfit of the night channeled the legendary Erykah Badu during a soulful lip-sync of “Tyrone.”

And then there was one reenactment of the night that needed no musical accompaniment: Teigen’s Spidey kiss with husband John Legend.

Photo credit: Spike/Lip Sync Battle