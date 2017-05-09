Do You Need Two Pair?

Hey Sneakerheads, so you have the chance to purchase the Air Jordan 1 “Royal” once again. The sneaker released a month ago and left many royal-less and others with a royal smile. Arguably, the most sought after sneaker that has released this year, the shoe will once again see a re-release this Saturday. The sneaker features the tumbled leather on the upper and the infamous black and royal blue colorway. The re-release for the U.S. has yet to be confirmed but the shoe will re-stock on Nike SNKRS China.

If you have no luck through the China release, we got you covered on eBay. You can purchase the kicks at a set price of $160 on Saturday.