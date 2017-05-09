Bape and Anti Social Club have revealed their highly anticipated capsule collection with a lookbook shot by photographer, Kenneth Capello. This is the first collaboration between the two and we should expect many more collaborations in the future. The collection includes dad hats, tees and hoodies that will release in two different styles with full-zip form and pullover. Each piece features the legendary camo pattern with swarovski crystals around the ASSC logo.

You can cop a tee from the collection in four different styles that include dual-branding in either black or white. The dad hats will both come in the iconic bape camo with the Anti-Social Club logo on the side panel. You can officially purchase a piece from the collection on May 13th at the Bape flagship store in NYC.

Check out images of the capsule collection below.