Just when you thought the street’s hottest podcast series can’t get even hotter…..look again.

The man behind a dope innovative vision is ready to change the game of the way we experience a podcast series. @Christylezz is ready tot take his widely popular “Trappin Anonymous” podcast series live for one night only. Mr. Stylez will be facilitating an live show where he will interview a scammer or an individual who have partaked in illegal activities. The experience will be just how his regular episodes would be but this time, there will be no cameras allowed for recording. The show will take place June 20 at S.O.B.’s lounge club with limited tickets being available for the public. Following the show would be a dope after party functioning. So fans, make sure you marked that on your calendar and purchase your tickets at sobs.com. They are going to sell out fast and believe me, when Chris gets on the mic to facilitate a lit event, you better believe it’s going to be event that will be talked about for a very long time.