DaBoyDame will be releasing his latest project titled; Can’t Fake The Real May 19th, which features Blac Youngsta and rising west coast artist Mozzy. The 11-track mixtape provides a look inside the everyday struggle of the streets, while connecting parallels from hoods of the South and West coast.

The project ALSO includes features from Nef the Pharaoh, MoneyBagg Yo, LunchMoney Lewis, and Eastside Peezy. Check out his feature singles below.