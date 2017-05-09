G-EAZY AND CARNAGE RELEASE NEW VIDEO FOR “DOWN FOR ME” FEAT. 24HRS from The Step Brothers EP

G-Eazy & Carnage AKA Step Brothers have dropped a dope new visual for their hit song “Down For Me” feat. 24hrs. The Carnage produced smash is featured on the recently released Step Brothers EP which saw the long time friends link up for the excellent 4 song project. The “Down For Me” video follows G and Carnage’s previous video for “Guala” from the EP which has racked up over 13 million views and counting. Directed by Edgar Esteves and featuring a cameo by Ty Dolla $ign, watch the plot unfold in the cinematic video for “Down For Me” as G-Eazy encounters a strange love interest in a moody, neon lit hotel that 24hrs is also staying in.

