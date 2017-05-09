The first ever MTV Movie and TV Awards took over the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 7.

It was the first of it’s kind; combining Hollywood and the silver screen into one hub to honor the finest performances. The first annual event was hosted by Adam Devine, (Pitch Perfect, Pitch Perfect 2.)

What made this year’s awards extra special was it’s non-binary categories, including “Best Kiss” and “Best Movie,” with it’s gender neutral honors.

Check out looks from the red carpet arrivals:

Detroit rapper Big Sean also took to the stage performing his new single, “Jump Out the Window.”

British actor Daniel Kaluuya took home the coveted “Next Generation” award for his stand out performance in Jordan Peele’s Get Out thriller:

“Empire” star Taraji P. Henson was awarded the “Best Fight Against the System” honor for her role as Katherine Jackson in the Academy Award winning movie Hidden Figures. She was presented the award by Tracee Ellis Ross and US Representative Maxine Waters.

Photo credit: Getty Images