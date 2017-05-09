OZY Fest returns to New York’s Central Park with an awesome lineup of entertainers, media professionals, and entrepreneurs.

For the second edition of the New York City festival, attendees will get a taste of both amusement and innovation. “Where else can you be in the heart of New York City, in Central Park with the biggest stars, best chefs, and brightest thinkers,” OZY Co-founder and CEO Carlos Watson said of the OZY Fest. “Come ready to eat, think, and rock, and you’ll come away smarter, fresher, and better than before.”

For performances and talks, the festival rounded up headliners like:

Recording artists

Jason Derulo, Talib Kweli, and Zara Larsson

Jason Derulo, Talib Kweli, and Zara Larsson Television stars

Issa Rae, RuPaul, and Samantha Bee

Issa Rae, RuPaul, and Samantha Bee Journalists and Authors

Ta-Nehisi Coates, Van Jones, Katie Couric, Malcolm Gladwell, and Adam Grant

Ta-Nehisi Coates, Van Jones, Katie Couric, Malcolm Gladwell, and Adam Grant Athletes

Von Miller

Von Miller Entrepreneurs

Whitney Wolfe (Bumble and Tinder), Grover Norquist (Americans for Tax Reform), Michael Moe (GSV Asset Management)

Whitney Wolfe (Bumble and Tinder), Grover Norquist (Americans for Tax Reform), Michael Moe (GSV Asset Management) Chefs

Eddie Huang

Eddie Huang Artists

London Kaye

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased here.