The line-up for the 2017 Meadows Music & Arts Festival finally dropped and it did not disappoint.

With New York legends and lots of new class artists included on the bill, the sophomore go-around for the show is sure to be one for the books.

Brooklyn’s own Jay Z and Atlanta’s Future are two of the headline artists for the September 15-17th show, and they will be joined by many other notable artists such as Erykah Badu, Nas, LL Cool J, Red Hot Chili Peppers and more.

Tickets for the 3-day art and music festival go on sale on Wednesday, May 10 and you can take a look the extensive line-up, below.