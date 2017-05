Meek Mill takes it back to his roots in Philly with latest single and video “Left Hollywood”. He says he had to leave Hollywood in the intro and get back to the trenches. Listen as he revisits the past and check out the full visual!

“I went from going to school.. to toting them tools, and makin’ them moves. Said I would win, they said I would lose.” – Meek Mill

