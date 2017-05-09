Look at what we have here…..

One of the flyest sneakers to hit shelves has just been revealed, with help from Acronym founder Errolson Hugh. The NikeLab ACG 07 KMTR is here and pays homage to ACG’s past designs. Built for the urban streetwear crowd, the shoes come equipped with a four-way stretch water-resistant textile upper that offers weather protection. You get all the protection you need and the shoe has the ability to slide off when needed. Some of the newest features is the magnetic buckle, expandable upper and strap over the arch. To finish off the shoe, there is a pylon midsole and rubber outsole with amazing comfort and traction.

The ACG 07 KMTR will release on May 18th at NikeLab Retailers in Navy & Black.

Check out images of the ACG 07 KMTR in the gallery below.