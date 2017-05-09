Lil Durk has been putting in a lot of work building his OTF Brand while releasing his albums and going on tours, now Hypno Carlito is up to bat and he comes strong with his latest offering, “Never Say Never Again” which is a sequel to his previous “Never Say Never” mixtape. This Project starts off dope with an intro from Newly Released from prison, Bump J and then continues to stay hot with features from Lil Durk, Trae Tha Truth, Rockie Fresh, YFN Lucci, O.J. Da Juiceman, Project Pat, OTF’s newest signee Young Tory, and more. You can get the mixtape now on the mymixtapez app or on soundcloud. For more on Hypno Carlito follow him on twitter @HypnoCarlito