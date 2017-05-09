Christopher “Big Black” Boykin, best known for MTV’s Rob & Big, has passed. TMZ reported Boykin died Tuesday morning [May 9th], and the cause of death is still unknown.

Big Black co-starred on Rob & Big with Rob Dydrek from 2006 to 2008, and made appearances on Fantasy Factory. Chris was Rob’s best friend and security guard.

Chanel West Coast confirmed the television star’s death and sent her condolences in the following tweet:

RIP @BigBlack. My heart is crushed. I’ll remember all the times you made me laugh and my prayers go out to your family ❤️🙏🏼😢 — Chanel (@chanelwestcoast) May 10, 2017

Rob has yet to comment.