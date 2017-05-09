Grammy-winning rapper Sean Paul selects some of his favorite tracks for a new compilation that highlights many of his biggest hits, including the #1 smashes “Get Busy,” “Temperature” and “Baby Boy”.

DUTTY CLASSICS COLLECTION will be available on June 2 from Rhino on CD ($14.98). The same day, the music will also be available as a digital download and on streaming services.

The 18 tracks follow Paul’s career with music from all six of his studio albums: Stage One (2000), Dutty Rock (2002), The Trinity (2005), Imperial Blaze (2009), Tomahawk Technique (2012) and Full Frequency (2014).

Born in Kingston, Jamaica, Paul made his debut in 1998 with “Top Shotter” – his collaboration with DMX and Mr. Vegas. The song appeared on the soundtrack for the film Belly, in which Paul also made a brief cameo appearance. Naturally, the track is included on this new collection.

Two years after the film, Paul released his debut album Stage One. It introduced fans to his distinctive lyrical flow and irresistible dancehall rhythms on songs like “Deport Dem” and “Infiltrate.” The album climbed to #2 on the Rap Charts, but it was his follow-up, Dutty Rock, that proved to be the artist’s commercial breakthrough. A top 10 smash on U.S. album charts, it sold more than six million copies worldwide thanks to the success of the #1 hits “Get Busy” and “Baby Boy.” In 2004, Paul was nominated for three Grammys: Best New Artist, Best Rap Solo Performance, and won for Best Reggae Album.

Paul released Trinity in 2005 and scored another #1 hit with “Temperature,” a single that was certified double platinum. It’s featured on this collection along with two other fan favorites from the album: “We Be Burnin'” and “Give It To Me.”

Critical acclaim continued with Paul’s next three releases – Imperial Blaze, Tomahawk Technique and Full Frequency – which were nominated for the Best Reggae Album Grammy in 2010, 2013 and 2015 respectively. Songs from those albums on DUTTY CLASSICS include “So Fine” and “She Doesn’t Mind,” as well as “Entertainment 2.0” which features guest artists Nicki Minaj, Juicy J, and 2 Chainz.

DUTTY CLASSICS COLLECTION

Track Listing

“Infiltrate” “Deport Dem” “Gimme The Light” “Like Glue” “Get Busy” “Baby Boy” – Featuring Beyoncé “I’m Still In Love With You” – Featuring Sasha “Shake That Thing” “We Be Burnin'” “Give It Up To Me” “Temperature” “So Fine” “She Doesn’t Mind” “What I Want” “Riot” – Featuring Damian Marley “Entertainment” – Featuring Juicy J, 2 Chainz, And Nicki Minaj “Top Shotter” – Featuring DMX And Mr. Vegas “Gimme The Light” (Pass The Dro-Voisier Remix) – Featuring Busta Rhymes

