Short Moscato drops another banger that is bound to get the ladies in the mood.

The P****Song is a love song that was wrote about different aspects of past romantic relationships Moscato had and then mashed them all together into one “her.” A vibe feel of good love and intimacy, this tune can definitely have you in a interesting, spaced out, love drawn feeling in your head up like nothing else in this world. Check out the track below as Moscato released an EP called The Colour Of Air which is out now.