Snoop Dogg, Future, Travis Scott, Migos, & More To Be Featured On Calvin Harris’ Album

Calvin Harris sure has a Hip Hop all-star line up for his forthcoming album, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1. He took to Twitter to announce the release date and features in a minute long video, accompanied by a nameless track featuring Future.

Frank Ocean, Travis Scott, Kehlani, Snoop Dogg, Nicki Minaj, Schoolboy Q, Pharrell Williams, Migos, D.R.A.M, Lil Yachty and Big Sean will all be featured on the DJ’s album. The album already has two hits, “Heatstroke” featuring Young Thug, Pharrell, and Ariana Grande, and “Slide” featuring Frank Ocean and Migos.

Calvin Harris is undoubtedly giving DJ Khaled a run for his money for best album features. Mark your calendars people, because Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 is slate to release June 30th (and this is just vol. 1).