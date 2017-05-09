Today, Casio G-SHOCK announces the new men’s Yellow Accent Color Series, introducing bright yellow accents on the face and hands of XL ana-digi matte black men’s GA100 and GA110 models. The GA100BY-1A and GA110BY-1A will also feature a two-tone layered band with yellow underneath.

Ideal for an active summer, this seasonal introduction adds a pop of color to warm weather styles, with shades reminiscent of a summer sunset. The GA100BY-1A also features a unique camouflage print dial for added design.

Both models come equipped with G-SHOCK’s legendary structure of 200M water resistance and shock resistance, as well as magnetic resistance. Technology includes an auto LED light, 4 daily alarms and 1 snooze alarm, 1/1000th second stopwatch and countdown timer, world time (with 48 cities + UTC), a speed indicator and 12/24 hour time formats – all in a 51.2mm case.

The GA100BY-1A and GA110BY-1A will retail for $120 USD beginning in June 2017, and will be available for purchase online at Macy’s, shopcasio.com, and the G-SHOCK Soho Store.

New Colorway for GA100 and GA110 Models Features Bright Accents on Face and Hands