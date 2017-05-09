True Religion is pleased to announce Black Atlass as their latest THIS IS TRUE brand ambassador. The iconic Southern California based brand tapped the fashion industry’s latest musical obsession to lead their Summer 2017 campaign.

Known for his unconventional blend of musical genres that are played from dance floors to runways across the globe, the Canadian born R&B artist Alex Fleming, who records under the name Black Atlass, is the ultimate embodiment of the brand’s non-conformist values reflected in this season’s campaign.

“Making noise as a musical maverick, Black Atlass is disrupting the industry with a musical style that is thoughtfully experimental. His elusive appeal, remarkable sound, and edgy fashion sense screams street elegance, which makes him the perfect ambassador for This Is True” says Chief Marketing Officer Tara Peyrache.

As True Religion’s THIS IS TRUE campaign and ambassadors continue to evolve, Black Atlass aligns with the past, present and future of the brand and the True Religion consumer: diverse, unique and driven with a passion to remain true to themselves.