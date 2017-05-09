A week ago Travis Scott gifted one of his fans with with one of his rings after he jumped off of a balcony and reportedly broke both of his legs. This weekend, at the 2017 Rolling Loud Festival another fan got lucky and received a ring from the rapper, luckily, this time there was no injury involved.

The fan simply knew all of the words to Scott’s 2 Chainz and Future-assisted cut, “3500.” In a clip of Scott giving the fan the ring, the rapper passes the microphone to the fan as he raps all of the words.

At the end of the song, the rapper daps up the fan and takes back his microphone to resume performing. But not before he hands his ring to the fan, which he describes as one of his favorites.

Watch it all go down in the clip below.