Donald Glover and his brother Stephen are bringing an animated series starring Marvel’s Deadpool to TV.
FXX has ordered 10 episodes of the untitled animated series, which is set to debut on FXX in 2018.
Glover and his brother Stephen Glover will act as executive producers, showrunners and writers.
On the recent announcement, Grad said: “Donald Glover is an incredibly gifted and versatile artist who’ll bring the untitled Marvel’s Deadpool series to life with the same intense, singular vision as his breakout hit Atlanta.”
The new show adds yet another thing to Glover’s already busy schedule. In addition to appearing in this year’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, he’s also playing Lando Calrissian in the upcoming Han Solo anthology film, and voicing Simba in the live-action remake of The Lion King.
Atlanta’s second season returns in 2018.