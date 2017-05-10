Hopscotch Music Festival returns for its eighth year to downtown Raleigh, N.C., this Sept. 7-10. Described as “America’s (secretly) best festival” and “the premiere experimental and underground festival in America,” Hopscotch features over 120 acts performing within Raleigh’s walkable downtown footprint.

Hopscotch 2017 is highlighted by the expansion of programming 3-days at Raleigh’s Red Hat Amphitheater from Sept 7-10, and the introduction of the introduction of the Raleigh Convention Center’s Exhibition Hall (‘The Basement’) to its participating venues.

This year’s main stage headliners will be Solange, Future Islands, Run the Jewels, Big Boi, Angel Olsen, and Margo Price. Full main stage bills will be released later this summer.

All remaining VIP and 3-Day passes are on sale Thursday, May 11 at 10 a.m. through www.hopscotchmusicfest.com and www.etix.com. 1-Day passes will go on sale later this summer.