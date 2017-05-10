Meek Mill To Go On Tour With Yo Gotti, Trump Fires James Comey | Source News Flash

Today in Source News Flash: Starting July 5, Meek Mill and Yo Gotti will hit the road on their “Against All Odds” Tour. They are set to make 21 stops nationwide. 12 Years a Slave director Steve McQueen will create a Tupac Shakur documentary that will be supported by the late rapper’s estate. Mary J. Blige’s Strength of a Woman hit number 1 on R&B charts.

Following a recent capsule with MR PORTER, Stüssy’s Summer 2017 collection continues its aesthetic inspiration from the California coastline. Migos’ C U L T U R E merch is now available to purchase online.

In recent presidential moves, Donald Trump abruptly fired FBI director James Comey. Comey has been leading an investigation looking into Trump campaign’s tied with Russia.

#NBAPlayoffs: San Antonio Spurs now lead 3–2 in Western Semifinals against Houston Rockets. Spurs won last night’s game in overtime 110–107.

