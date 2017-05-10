Dat Way……

Migos has extended their resume with releasing a collection of merchandise and accessories that pay homage to their #1 album ‘Culture.’ The pieces include sayings from some of their most popular tracks from the album including ‘Bad and Boujee’ and ‘T-Shirt.‘ The merchandise is available now through the Yung Rich Nation online site. The collection includes t-shirts, dad hats, hoodies and long sleeve tees. Each piece is featured with a graphic of the album cover and features one of their chart-topping titles.

Prices for each piece range from $25-$100. You can purchase from the collection here.