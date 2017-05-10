Detroit’s own, Big Sean is one of the many global ambassadors for Puma joining forces like Rihanna and Solange. With his emergence he hasn’t missed a step as he’s took his creative mindset to a whole new level. He stars in the brand’s new SuperPuma Pack campaign that brings back vintage styles and pieces from previous collections. The collection pays homage to the street styles in the 70’s from the B-Boys in the boogie down. Hip-hop emerged back in the day and in that era puma was one of the biggest brands and continues to make waves in 2017. In the campaign, Sean Don is seen sporting a satin bomber jacket, tank top and matching sweats from the newest collection, photographed on a train.

The SuperPuma Pack will include some vintage looks which include the black and red hues on the insoles and tongue. The pack will come equipped with a silky satin bomber jacket, ringer neck and a logo tee. You can purchase from the collection on Puma.com or pick up a piece from a Puma store nationwide with prices ranging from $30 to $150.

Check out Sean Don sporting the collection below.