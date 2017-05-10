Royce da’ 5’9″ has spoken: he thinks that Big L is a better lyricist than Jay-Z.

Appearing on Scoop B Radio Overtime, Royce broke it down, stating that Big L was very underrated.

“Criminally underrated,” Royce da’ 5’9″ told Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson.

“I think Big L was better than Jay-Z at that time, just in my opinion. Let me know if y’all disagree because we can argue.”

“Biggie, Jay-Z, and Nas were in terms of albums were the first albums that I was able to appreciate from a technical, lyrical, standpoint. I’ve always been influenced by Redman, Ras Kass, the Helter Skelter album was a big album in my household. D.O.C. is a criminally slept on emcee out of the west coast. I think had he not had that accident he shoots to top three easily, Big L.”

